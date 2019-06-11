|
Roy Anthony Marchetti
Emmett - June 7, 2019—Age 93. Beloved husband of late Rita for 69 years. Loving father of six sons: Kenneth, Martin (Megan), Paul, David (Patti), Bernard (Carol), and Norman (Jennifer). Proud grandfather of nine: James, Teresa (Justin) Reid, Alyssa, Michael (Christina), Matthew (Leah), Andrew, Luke, Elizabeth (Jacob) Dembinski, and Roy. Great-grandfather of Stella Reid and Veronica. Devoted son of the late Rudolph and Viola. Dear brother of Lois (Joseph) Schwartz, and the late R. Bertyl (Sonny). Served with distinction in the U.S. Navy during WW II. An accomplished ballplayer in the C.Y.O. League. Owner of Detroit Grain Inspection Service for over 40 years.
Will lie in repose and family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 10828 Brandon Rd, Emmett, 48022, followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Internment at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 11, 2019