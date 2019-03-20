|
Roy E. Koehler
Applegate - Roy E. Koehler, age 83, of Washington Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 17, 2019.
He was born January 11, 1936 in Armada, the son of the late Richard and Gladys (Ganfield) Koehler.
Roy married Earleen Richter on January 18, 1958 at Smiths Creek. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2004.
Mr. Koehler was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean conflict. He was a retired machinist having worked for Saginaw Machine and Tool. He enjoyed being with family and friends, the out of doors, traveling and playing cards. He was a member of the Deckerville Bible Church.
Mr. Koehler is survived by four sons; Roy (Deborah) Koehler of Applegate, Ronald (Hannah) Koehler and Randy Koehler both of TN., Robert Koehler of Auburn Hills; one daughter Ms. Cheryl Cox also of TN.; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grand children; one sister Ms. Mary Koehler of TN.
Roy was preceded in death by one son Richard in 1994 and four brothers.
Funeral services to honor the life of Roy E. Koehler will be 11:00 AM., Friday in the Apsey Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Packer will officiate. Burial will be in Downing Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM.-8:00 PM., Thursday and 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday.
Memorials may be given to the Deckerville Bible Church or Gideon's International.
Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019