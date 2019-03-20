Services
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
(800) 376-3574
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E. Koehler


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy E. Koehler Obituary
Roy E. Koehler

Applegate - Roy E. Koehler, age 83, of Washington Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday March 17, 2019.

He was born January 11, 1936 in Armada, the son of the late Richard and Gladys (Ganfield) Koehler.

Roy married Earleen Richter on January 18, 1958 at Smiths Creek. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2004.

Mr. Koehler was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean conflict. He was a retired machinist having worked for Saginaw Machine and Tool. He enjoyed being with family and friends, the out of doors, traveling and playing cards. He was a member of the Deckerville Bible Church.

Mr. Koehler is survived by four sons; Roy (Deborah) Koehler of Applegate, Ronald (Hannah) Koehler and Randy Koehler both of TN., Robert Koehler of Auburn Hills; one daughter Ms. Cheryl Cox also of TN.; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grand children; one sister Ms. Mary Koehler of TN.

Roy was preceded in death by one son Richard in 1994 and four brothers.

Funeral services to honor the life of Roy E. Koehler will be 11:00 AM., Friday in the Apsey Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Packer will officiate. Burial will be in Downing Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM.-8:00 PM., Thursday and 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday.

Memorials may be given to the Deckerville Bible Church or Gideon's International.

Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now