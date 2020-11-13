Roy E. NowakFort Gratiot - 88, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.He was born in Traverse City, on March 12, 1932, son of the late Casimer and Ethel (Flansburgh) Nowak.Roy married the late Judith McMeeken on February 26, 1955, in Port Huron.Roy graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor's Degree in business and was an avid U of M football fan. He enjoyed stamp collecting and was a 50-year member of the Germany Philatelic Society. Roy and Judy enjoyed their many travels especially the European trips. He enjoyed listening to classical and opera music. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his children, Stephen Nowak of Port Huron, Bradley (Shelly) Nowak of White Lake, Alison (Tom) Mandeville of Champlain, New York, and Heather (David) Haynes of Port Huron; grandchildren, Jason Nowak, Ashley (Mark) Soutar, Andrea Nowak, Beth (Aren) Williams, Connie (Courtney) Mandeville, Natalie Haynes, and Jacob Haynes; great-grandchildren, Lucca Williams, twin great-grandchildren, Parker and Logan Soutar; and dear friend, Sue Barber of Lakeport.A memorial service will be held in the future. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Clair County Public Library.For information and guestbook,