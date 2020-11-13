1/1
Roy E. Nowak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy E. Nowak

Fort Gratiot - 88, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born in Traverse City, on March 12, 1932, son of the late Casimer and Ethel (Flansburgh) Nowak.

Roy married the late Judith McMeeken on February 26, 1955, in Port Huron.

Roy graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor's Degree in business and was an avid U of M football fan. He enjoyed stamp collecting and was a 50-year member of the Germany Philatelic Society. Roy and Judy enjoyed their many travels especially the European trips. He enjoyed listening to classical and opera music. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Stephen Nowak of Port Huron, Bradley (Shelly) Nowak of White Lake, Alison (Tom) Mandeville of Champlain, New York, and Heather (David) Haynes of Port Huron; grandchildren, Jason Nowak, Ashley (Mark) Soutar, Andrea Nowak, Beth (Aren) Williams, Connie (Courtney) Mandeville, Natalie Haynes, and Jacob Haynes; great-grandchildren, Lucca Williams, twin great-grandchildren, Parker and Logan Soutar; and dear friend, Sue Barber of Lakeport.

A memorial service will be held in the future. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Clair County Public Library.

For information and guestbook,

www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved