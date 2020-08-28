Roy E. Uthes
Marysville - Roy Edward Uthes, 97, of Marysville, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a short illness
He was born June 10, 1923 in Detroit, to the late Joseph and Margaret Uthes. In 1944 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Gawne. She died January 29, 2014 - two days before their 70th Anniversary.
Roy served in the United States Army from 1944-1946. He is a veteran of World War II. He had the privilege of going on the 2017 Mid-Michigan Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Roy retired from the U.S. Post Office after 35 years of service. He then had many jobs, including a crossing guard for 22 years at Gardens Elementary School in Marysville. Roy was a volunteer at Marwood Nursing and Rehab and was Volunteer of the Year in 2016. He had many duties including calling Bingo, which he did every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday until Covid prevented these activities. Roy was a member of the Marysville United Methodist Church for 65 years.
Roy belonged to Heartlink, American Legion J. Edward Mallorey Post 449 and V.F.W. Marysville Post 2340. In 1975 Roy had a colostomy and started the Ostomy Support Group. He was President for almost 30 years. His wife, Dorothy, was Secretary and sent out a 10-page newsletter every month. He loved watching the History Channel and doing crossword puzzles. Roy also enjoyed going to McDonalds every morning to have coffee and was part of the breakfast club.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Lynda (Joe) Demeter; his son, Jon Uthes; special niece, Dawn (Ron) Dunlap; grandchildren, Jodi Walls, Jennifer Lovecchio, Melissa (William) Trimble and James Uthes; great grandchildren, Jake and Justin Lovecchio, Destin Ferguson and Foster and Adela Walls; many nieces and nephews; good neighbor and friend, Larry Cook; and his Honor Flight Guardian, Shannon English. Roy was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph E Demeter (Little Joe); a daughter-in-law, Mali Uthes; a nephew, Jeff Dunlap; two brothers, Bert Uthes and Walter Young; and two sisters, Olive Leonard and Virginia Mayo.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to the Marysville United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com