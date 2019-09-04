Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
All Nations Church of God in Christ
Port Huron , MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy L. Hayden


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy L. Hayden Obituary
Roy L. Hayden

Port Huron - Roy Louis Hayden, 79, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He was born February 11, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Robert and Annie Hayden.

Roy was employed with New Haven Foundry for 28 years. He enjoyed tinkering with things, doing yard work, especially gardening and spending time with his family. Roy was a member of All Nations Church of God in Christ where he served as head Deacon. He will be remembered as a quiet giant.

He is survived by his brother, Dan Hayden; sister, Mary Hayden Colister; nieces and nephews, Gene Hayden, Henry Hill, Regina Uhunmwangho, Barry Hayden, William (Jennifer) Hayden, Christopher Hayden, and Jennifer (Adam) Peters; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Minnie Lou Hayden; Robert Lee Hayden, and Mary Jo Hayden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in All Nations Church of God in Christ of Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Superintendent Vincent Matthews will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now