Roy L. Hayden
Port Huron - Roy Louis Hayden, 79, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
He was born February 11, 1940 in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Robert and Annie Hayden.
Roy was employed with New Haven Foundry for 28 years. He enjoyed tinkering with things, doing yard work, especially gardening and spending time with his family. Roy was a member of All Nations Church of God in Christ where he served as head Deacon. He will be remembered as a quiet giant.
He is survived by his brother, Dan Hayden; sister, Mary Hayden Colister; nieces and nephews, Gene Hayden, Henry Hill, Regina Uhunmwangho, Barry Hayden, William (Jennifer) Hayden, Christopher Hayden, and Jennifer (Adam) Peters; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Minnie Lou Hayden; Robert Lee Hayden, and Mary Jo Hayden.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in All Nations Church of God in Christ of Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Superintendent Vincent Matthews will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019