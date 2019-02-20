|
|
Roy Stubbs
St. Clair - Roy Stubbs, age 88, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18. He was born December 10, 1930 to the late Charles and Marian Stubbs. He married Sharon Jolin on April 28, 1956, who preceded him in death in 2008. Roy retired from the Diamond Chrystal Salt Co. after being employed for over 30 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Leo) Konik, and Barb Wright; son, Thomas Stubbs, special sister in law, Bette Stubbs, as well as many special grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Steven, as well as his brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at Hillside cemetery chapel, St. Clair. Visitation will be 10:30- 11:00 prior to the service. Memorials may be made out to wishes of the family. Arrangements by L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019