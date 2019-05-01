|
|
Russel H. Collins
Avoca - Russel Harrison Collins, age 93, life long resident of Avoca passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Russel was born on September 3, 1925, in Belding, Michigan to the late, Leslie and Gladys (Harrison) Collins.
Russel graduated from Yale High School. He was in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class from December 1943 until being honorably discharged in April 1946.
Russel married Lottie June Smith on May 11, 1946, in Sturgis Congregational Church in Port Huron. He attended Port Huron Business College. He was co-owner of the family business, Avoca Elevator Company from 1946 until 1990.
Russel was a member of the Port Huron 1st Church of the Nazarene, Charles A. Hammond American Legion Post #8, and a 50-year member of the Kenokee Township Fire Department. He and June moved to Fort Gratiot in 2003 and currently reside. Russel was an avid bowler and golfer, he loved to spend time with his family.
Russel is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lottie June Collins; sons, Gordon (Margie) Collins, of Avoca, Dennis (Linda) Collins of Croswell, Gale (Marilyn) Collins of Avoca; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Russel was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Collins; sisters, Marion Vesper, Marjorie Foust, and Aletha Emo.
The family honors the memory of Russel and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home North. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Keith Sparks will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the "Wishes of the Family'"
For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019