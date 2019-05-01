Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russel Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russel H. Collins


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russel H. Collins Obituary
Russel H. Collins

Avoca - Russel Harrison Collins, age 93, life long resident of Avoca passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Russel was born on September 3, 1925, in Belding, Michigan to the late, Leslie and Gladys (Harrison) Collins.

Russel graduated from Yale High School. He was in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class from December 1943 until being honorably discharged in April 1946.

Russel married Lottie June Smith on May 11, 1946, in Sturgis Congregational Church in Port Huron. He attended Port Huron Business College. He was co-owner of the family business, Avoca Elevator Company from 1946 until 1990.

Russel was a member of the Port Huron 1st Church of the Nazarene, Charles A. Hammond American Legion Post #8, and a 50-year member of the Kenokee Township Fire Department. He and June moved to Fort Gratiot in 2003 and currently reside. Russel was an avid bowler and golfer, he loved to spend time with his family.

Russel is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lottie June Collins; sons, Gordon (Margie) Collins, of Avoca, Dennis (Linda) Collins of Croswell, Gale (Marilyn) Collins of Avoca; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Russel was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Collins; sisters, Marion Vesper, Marjorie Foust, and Aletha Emo.

The family honors the memory of Russel and invites you to visit and share memories on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home North. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Keith Sparks will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the "Wishes of the Family'"

For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now