Russel "Bud" Kalb
1938 - 2020
Russel "Bud" Kalb

St. Clair - Russel Bruce Kalb, 82, of St. Clair, formerly of Central Lake died Friday, August 21, 2020.

He was born January 26, 1938 in Bezonia, MI to the late Carl and Frances Kalb. He married Lauri Perrich in January 1989.

Russel served in the United States Army. He worked for General Motors for 27 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge and AMVETS and was past president of the Mancelona Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, old country music, his cowboy hat and boots, a good burger and a cocktail of his choice.

He is survived by his wife, Lauri; three daughters, Pamela (Michael) Odziana of Wales Township, Patricia (Derrick) Eaddy of St. Clair and Angela Kalb-Rhode of Clinton Township; step-daughter, Lisa (Rick) Hasenauer of Brighton; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Ben (Dianna) Kalb of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Farley on Jan 2, 2009 and a sister, Marcia Zang.

An outdoor memorial gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the family home, 6530 Gratiot Avenue, St. Clair. Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
the family home
