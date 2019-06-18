|
Russell "JIM" Siple
formerly of Port Huron - Russell "JIM" Siple, 81, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Kingston, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Esther Siple. JIM was a graduate of Port Huron High School (class of '56), served 4 years in the Marines and became an electrician for Detroit Edison. He retired after 32 years of service and relocated to Kingston, TN in 1998 with his wife, Lois Parine of 31 years. Jim was a true outdoorsman; an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many friends and a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, LOIS; children Scott Siple (Kim) and Janine DeVries (John); Step-children Tracey Karges, Keri Czernel (Jon); sister Laureen Burgett (Stan); grandchildren Andrea, Trevor, Paige; step-grandchildren Brandon, Bryce, Rorie, Jordan, Collin, Logan, MacKenzie, Lindsay, Kyla, Brendan, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held in Port Huron, MI on June 30 at the Doubletree Hotel (Formerly Thomas Edison Inn). For additional information and to RSVP, please contact Janine at [email protected] by June 23rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Published in The Times Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019