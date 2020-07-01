Russell V. Campbell



Fowlerville - Russell V. Campbell, 97, of Fowlerville, formerly of both Arcadia, Florida and Port Huron, Michigan, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Russell was lovingly known as "The Candy Man" for his generosity in distributing candy to those he met. The smile in the photograph above is the smile that was always displayed and Russ' trademark that made him known by many and loved by all. Throughout his life, Russ was a devout fan and follower on radio, in person and on TV of his Detroit Tigers. While a resident of Florida, Russ treated himself to games in person at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. Many times Russ would have difficulty with reception of the Tiger game so he would go out and sit in his car to listen to the ball game. Russell along with his wife Valerie, were people of faith. They loved the Lord and were confident in receiving their reward and reunion in heaven. After Hurricane Charlie decimated his area in Florida, Russ was right there using his construction skills in helping to rebuild the local church he loved.



Russell was born on June 25, 1922 in Wales Township, Michigan to Elmer A. and Ethel F. (nee Bailey) Campbell, the fifth of their six children. He was both a Rough Carpenter and Finish Carpenter in construction and creating fine wood items. He was an avid hunter of both deer and pheasant. Russell was a Great Lakes fisherman and a Charter Fisherman while in Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. Russ enjoyed bowling, continuing with bowling until his early 90's and he loved to play Euchre and Solitaire. Mr. Campbell was very close to all his cousins, particularly Wayne Bailey who called him "Doc" due to his service during WW II as a medic. He loved and spoiled his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Mr. Campbell is survived by his daughter, Lynda Martin; son, Douglas (Sharon) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Dianne Campbell; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Russell was pre-deceased by his wife, Valerie; son, David Campbell; sister, Marie Carmichael; brothers, Clarence, Campbell, Harold Campbell, John Campbell, and Lawrence Campbell.



A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Caswell Cemetery, Burns Road near Richman Road, Kimball Twp., MI.



Please leave condolences for the family or memories of Mr. Campbell "The Candy Man" at his online guest book.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store