Ruth Ann Reinke
Port Huron Twp. - Ruth Ann Reinke, 80, of Port Huron Township, died Monday, January 6, 2020.
She was born May 26, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Kenneth and Leona Reinke.
Ruth was a WAC with the U.S. Army. She worked as a draftsman for A.B. Carlisle Map Maker. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting and gardening.
She is survived by two sisters, Sharon (Larry) Arvoy and Charlene Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Joel Mitchell will officiate.
Burial will be in Allied Veterans Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020