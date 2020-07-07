Ruth Ann (Geib) VanSlambrouck



On June 27, 2020, Ruth Ann (Geib) VanSlambrouck, age 75 yrs. of Pensacola, Fl. (formerly of Marine City,Mi and St. Petersburg,Fl , went to be with the Lord after suffering a long illness.



She was born February 4, 1945, in St. Clair, Michigan to the late Earl and Laura Geib. Ruth Ann was blessed with 3 children. Ruth Ann studied to become a paralegal and worked for many years in Michigan and later in Florida until she retired. In October of 1976 she married husband, Edward VanSlambrouck, where her family grew from 3 to 7 children. She also gained 6 grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Ruth Ann loved to spend time with her family, she was also an avid reader and loved to travel. As her illness progressed, it became difficult for her to do the things she so much loved to do.



Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, Laura and Earl Geib, her brother, Daniel Geib, a daughter, Jill Golan (VanSlambrouck) and son-in-law Douglas McCollister. She is survived by her husband Edward VanSLambrouck, brother, David Geib (Lori), sister, Rosie Jones (Will), her sister-in-law Kaye Geib, and children, Lois McCollister, Carol Gabbard (David), Craig VanSlambrouck, Larry Nemzek (Dawn), Laura Ortiz (Merv) and Daniel Nemzek (Andrea), daughter in- law Diane Nemzek. She was blessed with 8 additional grandchildren, Damon Johnson (Jennifer), Gabrielle Ortiz, Kendall Nemzek, Johanna Nemzek, Kyle Nemzek, Lawson Nemzek, Mackenzie Nemzek and Nathaniel Nemzek. Her extended family includes daughter of her heart, Stacie Sullivan and her son Andrew Sullivan (Amanda) and their son, Samuel.



In Lieu of flowers, please support your local animal shelter.



A "Celebration of Life" memorial is planned for the summer of 2021 in Michigan.









