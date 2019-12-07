|
Ruth Bernice Pierce
St. Clair Township - Ruth Bernice Pierce, 79, of St. Clair Township, died Thursday, December 5, 2019.
She was born July 15, 1940 in East Detroit to the late James and Frances Ballinger. She married Thomas B. Pierce on July 4, 1976 in a canoe on the Au Sable River.
Mrs. Pierce was employed with Chrysler Corporation for many years. She was a talented woodworker who enjoyed crafting wooden figurines, and a creative seamstress who liked sewing and embroidery. She collected model railroads and M & M and Looney Tunes figurines. She loved camping, traveling in the motorhome and summertime.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas; seven children, Paul (Linda) Dubreuil, Florence "Becky" Neeley, Lorry (David) Smith, Thomas B. (Cindi) Pierce, Vicki Pierce-Haske, Tina (Russell) Ball and Frank (Patty) Pierce; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and two on the way; four siblings, Roy, David, Joyce & Linda; and her beloved dog, One Eye Jack. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Neeley; and eight siblings.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019