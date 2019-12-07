Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Bernice Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Bernice Pierce Obituary
Ruth Bernice Pierce

St. Clair Township - Ruth Bernice Pierce, 79, of St. Clair Township, died Thursday, December 5, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1940 in East Detroit to the late James and Frances Ballinger. She married Thomas B. Pierce on July 4, 1976 in a canoe on the Au Sable River.

Mrs. Pierce was employed with Chrysler Corporation for many years. She was a talented woodworker who enjoyed crafting wooden figurines, and a creative seamstress who liked sewing and embroidery. She collected model railroads and M & M and Looney Tunes figurines. She loved camping, traveling in the motorhome and summertime.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas; seven children, Paul (Linda) Dubreuil, Florence "Becky" Neeley, Lorry (David) Smith, Thomas B. (Cindi) Pierce, Vicki Pierce-Haske, Tina (Russell) Ball and Frank (Patty) Pierce; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and two on the way; four siblings, Roy, David, Joyce & Linda; and her beloved dog, One Eye Jack. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Neeley; and eight siblings.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Monday in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.

Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now