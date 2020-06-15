Ruth Elizabeth Coleman
St. Clair - Ruth Elizabeth Coleman, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1929 in St. Clair to the late Alexander and Margaret Doerr. She graduated from St. Clair High School in 1946. She then went to work at the St. Clair Inn where she met her future husband James Coleman and they married in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2001.
She was raised in a musical family and she played the piano at an early age and later performed as a singer for a local radio station as a teenager. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts, along with playing cards, board games and Yahtzee.
She is survived by her children; Linda Coleman of St. Clair, James R. Coleman of Clinton Twp., John (Cynthia) Coleman of East China Twp., and William Coleman of Morana, Arizona. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter; Carol Lewis and her companion; Robert Brinkman.
Private family services will be conducted. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
St. Clair - Ruth Elizabeth Coleman, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1929 in St. Clair to the late Alexander and Margaret Doerr. She graduated from St. Clair High School in 1946. She then went to work at the St. Clair Inn where she met her future husband James Coleman and they married in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2001.
She was raised in a musical family and she played the piano at an early age and later performed as a singer for a local radio station as a teenager. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts, along with playing cards, board games and Yahtzee.
She is survived by her children; Linda Coleman of St. Clair, James R. Coleman of Clinton Twp., John (Cynthia) Coleman of East China Twp., and William Coleman of Morana, Arizona. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter; Carol Lewis and her companion; Robert Brinkman.
Private family services will be conducted. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.