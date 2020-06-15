Ruth Elizabeth Coleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elizabeth Coleman

St. Clair - Ruth Elizabeth Coleman, age 91, of St. Clair, passed away June 15, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1929 in St. Clair to the late Alexander and Margaret Doerr. She graduated from St. Clair High School in 1946. She then went to work at the St. Clair Inn where she met her future husband James Coleman and they married in 1947. He preceded her in death in 2001.

She was raised in a musical family and she played the piano at an early age and later performed as a singer for a local radio station as a teenager. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts, along with playing cards, board games and Yahtzee.

She is survived by her children; Linda Coleman of St. Clair, James R. Coleman of Clinton Twp., John (Cynthia) Coleman of East China Twp., and William Coleman of Morana, Arizona. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter; Carol Lewis and her companion; Robert Brinkman.

Private family services will be conducted. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved