Ruth L. Goolsby
Avoca - Ruth L. Goolsby, 84, of Avoca, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a long illness in her sleep.
She was born on July 1, 1934 in Massachusetts, daughter of the late Claude and Ruth Longueuil.
Ruth married Fred Goolsby. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2007.
She is survived by her son, Bob (Melissa) Goolsby of Avoca; daughter, Sandy (John) Zuccarini of Lapeer; grandsons, Mark Goolsby and William Savage; granddaughter, Kim (Bill) Shull and special grandsons: Nathan and Tim Denryder of Avoca and two sisters, Jan Wagoner and Barb Ginnel.
Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Claude and Charles.
Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Per the request of Ruth there will be no services. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019