Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Goolsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Goolsby


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth L. Goolsby Obituary
Ruth L. Goolsby

Avoca - Ruth L. Goolsby, 84, of Avoca, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a long illness in her sleep.

She was born on July 1, 1934 in Massachusetts, daughter of the late Claude and Ruth Longueuil.

Ruth married Fred Goolsby. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2007.

She is survived by her son, Bob (Melissa) Goolsby of Avoca; daughter, Sandy (John) Zuccarini of Lapeer; grandsons, Mark Goolsby and William Savage; granddaughter, Kim (Bill) Shull and special grandsons: Nathan and Tim Denryder of Avoca and two sisters, Jan Wagoner and Barb Ginnel.

Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Claude and Charles.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Per the request of Ruth there will be no services. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now