Ruth M. Curtis
Port Huron - Ruth Marie Curtis, 88, of Port Huron, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was born June 13, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Edward and Florence Bartley. She married Gerald Curtis on September 20, 1952 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2017 after 64 years of marriage.
Ruth owned Port Huron Business Service. She started working there during her high school co-op and then purchased and continued to work there for 45 years. She was one of the very first women in our community to independently own a business. Ruth truly loved the work she did and cherished the many wonderful people she met along the way. She was a great Mother, Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. For Ruth, family was the most important thing and always came first. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Sheryl and B. Mark Neal; grandchildren, Renee E. Keelan (son Parker N. Keelan) and B. Curtis Neal (wife Makena R. Neal and son Henry B. Neal); beloved nephew James E. Bartley; her brothers, Arnold and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, David, Clayton, Eugene, Nelson and Richard; and sisters, Marge and Donna.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The Reverend John Hutala will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Bartley, Curt Neal, Renee Keelan, Parker Keelan, Jerry Hissock, Mark Krohmer and Todd Bartley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com