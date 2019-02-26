Ruth M. Smith



Marysville - Ruth Muriel Smith, 91, of Marysville, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019.



She was born March 21, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Omar and Katherine Dingman. She married Charles F. Smith on September 14, 1945. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1971.



Ruth began working for Chrysler Corporation at the age of 17 and was employed there for 44 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a very active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church since 1957, where she taught Sunday School for many years, organized the funeral dinner ministry, served on the church council, was an offering teller, belonged to WELCA and the Altar Guild, and loved playing cards with the Euchre club. Ruth enjoyed Nancy and Charlene visiting and serving her homebound communion. She also enjoyed getting greeting cards from her church family. After retirement, Ruth enjoyed traveling with her sisters, cousin June, and many friends. She also volunteered at Mid City Nutrition.



She is survived by her children, Mary (Gerald) Matthews, Dennis (Gale) Smith and Tammy (Andy) Bakko; grandchildren, Michael (Michele) Matthews, Rodney (Jodi) Matthews, Jonathan (Theresa) Smith, Christopher (Melanie) Smith, Aaron (Mary) Smith, Joseph Smith, Amanda Smith, Nathaniel Bakko and Corissa Bakko; nine great grandchildren; and siblings, Omar (Barb) Dingman, Genevieve (Ernie) Osentoski, Eugene Dingman and Roberta Ehler.



Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings, Freddy Dingman, Pat Dingman, Kenneth Dingman, Ceceila Genaw and Mary Sue Suisse.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Gary MacManus will officiate.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Ruth's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or the of Michigan.



Ruth's family would like to thank Marwood Nursing and Rehab, especially the staffs of Bridgeport and Dove Lane.