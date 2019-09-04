Services
1947 - 2019
Marysville - Ruth Virginia Cox, 71, of Marysville, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born November 20, 1947 in Royal Oak to the late Walter and Euphama Rogers. She married Chester Cox on September 4, 1965 in Westland.

Ruth was a godly woman and a loving mother, devoted spouse and military wife. She was an avid motorcycle rider who also enjoyed interior decorating and home renovations.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Chester; 3 children, Brian Cox, Shelly (Darrell) Rebman, and Douglas (Robbie) Cox; 4 grandchildren, Kirstin, Caleb, Carley, and Carter Cox; brother, William (Alice) Rogers; 4 sisters, Frances Leko, Marion Carter, Ellen Truitt, and Audrey (John) King; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Rogers; and two sisters, Alice Smith and Grace Rogers.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
