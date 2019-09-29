|
|
Rutha M. Conlen-Griffin
Port Huron - Rutha Mae Conlen-Griffin (Gargus) passed peacefully and surrounded by family after a long illness on Friday, August 16, 2019. Ruth was born in Russellville, Alabama on November 23, 1936. From there, the family moved to Winter Haven, Florida, where Ruth was awarded a State Championship in swimming during high school. She continued her love of watersports and was an accomplished member of the Esther Williams Synchronized Performance team at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, FL.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband James Langford Griffin II; her former husband Patrick A. Conlen and their children, Patrick (Lynn) Conlen, Cynthia (Aidis) Kozica, Carrie (Paul) Manz and Lisa McGuffin (John Scriver); beloved grandchildren, Molly (Brent) and great-grandson Arthur Fulks, Matthew Conlen, Vincas Kozica, Viktoras Kozica, Reilly Manz, Nora Manz, Patrick McGuffin and Grace Mae McGuffin; step-children Michael Griffin, Kathrin (Wolfram) Griffin-Schmeid, Suellen Valdes, Thomas (Cindy) Griffin; her sister Marjorie (Paul) Daniel, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her sisters Lottie (Ed) Glenn and Annie Lucille Garber; her beloved mother, Delsie Eley (Bill Symington); her infant granddaughter Jordan Marie McGuffin and former son-in-law Michael J. McGuffin.
Ruth was a 1954 graduate of St. Clair High School. She lived in Port Huron for most of her adult life. Over the years, Ruth worked to support her children's college aspirations. She volunteered in her children's extracurricular events, as well as in the Port Huron community, including the Newcomer's Club, Friends of the Library, and Port Huron Hospital.
Ruth treasured her family and friends above all else. She was generous, kind, and loving. She was quick-witted, and always found the humor in a situation. She was an avid sportswoman, including swimming, tennis, golf, bowling, cross-country skiing, biking, and walking. She was an active member of book clubs and bridge groups. She was a talented and adventurous cook; her family and friends have many fond memories of wonderful meals, holidays, and celebrations around her dinner table. She was a source to all for new recipes. She had an impeccable sense of style, both in her appearance and her home decorating. In her later years, Ruth became a skilled gardener. She and her husband, Jim, enjoyed gourmet cooking, traveling and attending Broadway shows.
As a grandmother, Ruth was there at the beck-and-call of her family. She had the ability to make each of her grandchildren feel like "the favorite". She was a snuggler, confidante, and constant source of love, support, and joy.
The family honors the memory of Rutha and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish. Memorial mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. at church. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at Darryl's Steakhouse, Kimball Township, from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. Internment ceremony will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, Port Huron or or the Brain Support Network.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 29, 2019