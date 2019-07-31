Services
Pomeroy Funeral Home
4 South Howard Avenue
Croswell, MI 48422
(810) 679-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthann Kettlewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthann V. Kettlewell


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthann V. Kettlewell Obituary
Ruthann V. Kettlewell

Croswell - Ruthann Victoria Kettlewell, age 71, of Croswell, MI passed on July 27, 2019, in NC surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, and by the many life-long friends that she cherished. She was born September 11, 1947 to Bruce and Abigail (May) Soule of Croswell, MI. She graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School in 1965. She married James Richard Kettlewell on May 7, 1966.

Ruthann was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Croswell, served on the Croswell-Lexington School Board, was a member of the Eastern Stars #236, and managed the cafeteria at Aunt Jane Foods. She loved sewing, quilting, baking and traveling - especially when it was to see her grandchildren.

Ruthann is survived by her loving husband James of fifty-three years; three children - Kelly (Amy Long) Kettlewell, Vicky (Bill) Forro, and Jimmy Kettlewell; three grandchildren - Garrett Forro, Megan (Nick) Thompson, and Austin Forro; two brothers - Leroy (Cheryl) Sanderson and Bruce (Kathy) Soule; three sisters - Lois Bailey, Mary Whitney, and Sharon (Ray) Meddaugh; in-laws - Janet Sanderson, Lores Kettlewell, MaryLu Webster, Joan Filbeck, Robert (Delma) Kettlewell, Ralph (Donna) Kettlewell, Linda Kettlewell; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Abigail, sister Shirley Brown Sensabaugh, brother George Sanderson and brother-in-law, Ed Whitney; and in-laws - Arnold Kettlewell, Bill Webster, Dale Filbeck, Tom Kettlewell and Carol Kettlewell.

A kidney transplant recipient in 1995, Ruthann was blessed to have had the gift of life for 23 additional years. She fought a long and courageous fight over the last year and a half. She took great comfort in the many letters, visits, thoughts, and prayers, from friends and family. Ruthann especially wanted to thank all of those who touched her life and offered their love and support, especially in times of need.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 A.M. Saturday. Rev. Kenneth Hetzel will officiate. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-9 PM Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell, and 10-11 AM Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Association of First Presbyterian Church of Croswell, the , or the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Home.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now