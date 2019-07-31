|
Ruthann V. Kettlewell
Croswell - Ruthann Victoria Kettlewell, age 71, of Croswell, MI passed on July 27, 2019, in NC surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family, and by the many life-long friends that she cherished. She was born September 11, 1947 to Bruce and Abigail (May) Soule of Croswell, MI. She graduated from Croswell-Lexington High School in 1965. She married James Richard Kettlewell on May 7, 1966.
Ruthann was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Croswell, served on the Croswell-Lexington School Board, was a member of the Eastern Stars #236, and managed the cafeteria at Aunt Jane Foods. She loved sewing, quilting, baking and traveling - especially when it was to see her grandchildren.
Ruthann is survived by her loving husband James of fifty-three years; three children - Kelly (Amy Long) Kettlewell, Vicky (Bill) Forro, and Jimmy Kettlewell; three grandchildren - Garrett Forro, Megan (Nick) Thompson, and Austin Forro; two brothers - Leroy (Cheryl) Sanderson and Bruce (Kathy) Soule; three sisters - Lois Bailey, Mary Whitney, and Sharon (Ray) Meddaugh; in-laws - Janet Sanderson, Lores Kettlewell, MaryLu Webster, Joan Filbeck, Robert (Delma) Kettlewell, Ralph (Donna) Kettlewell, Linda Kettlewell; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruthann was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Abigail, sister Shirley Brown Sensabaugh, brother George Sanderson and brother-in-law, Ed Whitney; and in-laws - Arnold Kettlewell, Bill Webster, Dale Filbeck, Tom Kettlewell and Carol Kettlewell.
A kidney transplant recipient in 1995, Ruthann was blessed to have had the gift of life for 23 additional years. She fought a long and courageous fight over the last year and a half. She took great comfort in the many letters, visits, thoughts, and prayers, from friends and family. Ruthann especially wanted to thank all of those who touched her life and offered their love and support, especially in times of need.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 A.M. Saturday. Rev. Kenneth Hetzel will officiate. Burial will be in the Croswell Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-9 PM Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell, and 10-11 AM Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Women's Association of First Presbyterian Church of Croswell, the , or the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Home.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019