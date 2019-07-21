Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
1971 - 2019
Ryan VanDrew Obituary
Ryan VanDrew

Summerville, SC - Ryan VanDrew, age 47, of Summerville, South Carolina passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Ryan was born in Marlette, Michigan on October 18, 1971. He graduated from Brown City High School in 1989 and Specs Howard Broadcasting School in 1993. Ryan would go on to have a wonderful career in sales and business.

In 2015 he married the love of his life Katie Hansen in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and became a father to his beloved son Eric. For those who knew Ryan, they will remember him for being a generous and loving man that would light up any room where he was present. He was a lifetime golfer and super fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ryan is survived by his wife Katie, their son Eric, his mother Patricia (Daniel) Pearson, father Richard (Debra) VanDrew, Mother and Father in law Mabel and Eric Hansen, brothers Brett (Dana) VanDrew, Nathan (Julianna) Pearson, Jeff (Holly) Pearson, Greg (Robin) Pearson, Sisters Angie Pearson and Brittany Akers, Brother in Laws Geoff and Neil Hansen and nephews Brody and Ryder VanDrew along with several other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Ryan's life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 27th 2019 at the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home in Port Huron. Visitation will immediately precede the service beginning at 11am. Reverend Ed Milam will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family. For information or guestbook, please visit www.karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 21, 2019
