S. Davis Smith
Sarnia - Age 92, peacefully passed away at home in Sarnia on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was born October 19, 1926 in Sarnia, Ontario to the late E. Stanley and Ethel Linda Smith. Davis graduated from Sarnia Collegiate Institute and Technical School, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wayne State University and was awarded an Education Specialist Degree and a PhD in Administration from Michigan State University. Dr. Smith retired from the Port Huron Area School District in 1986 as a principal. He was a life-long member of the Michigan Education Association. Davis served as an officer of the Port Huron E & A Credit Union for 35 years and was a member of the Lion's Club and the March of Dimes. He was also a former member and Elder of First United Presbyterian, Port Huron, and long-time member St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Sarnia. Davis loved performing jazz piano with life-long friends in Sarnia and Port Huron.
Davis was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Catharine (Scott) in August of 2013. Their first-born son, Scott, passed away in 1990. Davis is survived by children: Grant Smith of Port Huron, Price (Kimberley) Smith of Port Huron, Michigan and a daughter Sally R. Smith and husband, Bret Martin of Campbell, CA. Three grandchildren also survive Davis: Charles and MacKay Martin and Devin Smith. He is also survived by nieces: Sarah Christine Lewis (Gary Chang) and Marion Lewis, grandniece Georgia Boone McKenzie and grandnephew, Robert Chang.
A memorial service will be held at the D. J. Robb Funeral Home & Cremation Centre (102 N. Victoria St., Sarnia, ON, N7T 5W9) on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 am. Visitation begins on Friday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and the following day from 10:00 am until service time. Private family interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Sarnia. Memories, photos or messages of condolence may be shared at www.djrobb.on.ca.
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019