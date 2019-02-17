Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sadie Moore Obituary
Sadie Moore

Goodells - Sadie Moore, 82, of Goodells, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital after a long illness.

Sadie is survived by her three children, Reginald Moore of Goodells, Tomika Moore of Gaithersburg, MD, and Patricia Moore of Detroit; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Ave, Port Huron. A graveside service will follow in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now