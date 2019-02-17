|
|
Sadie Moore
Goodells - Sadie Moore, 82, of Goodells, Michigan, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the University of Michigan Hospital after a long illness.
Sadie is survived by her three children, Reginald Moore of Goodells, Tomika Moore of Gaithersburg, MD, and Patricia Moore of Detroit; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Ave, Port Huron. A graveside service will follow in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019