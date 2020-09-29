Sally Corry



Following a brief illness, Sally Corry, 71, entered heaven September 19, 2020, where it is certain she is rejoicing in that beautiful place. In the meantime, a spark of light is missing in the Kingswood Community in Riverview, Florida where she lived the last six years. Sally was born September 2, 1949, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Roger and Betty Simpson Corry and was a 1970 graduate of Marysville High School. Roger passed when Sally was two years old, but about six years later Betty married David Cruickshank. With this expanded family of two additional sisters, she enjoyed water-skiing and many other outdoor activities. Years of employment were spent at McDonald's and Wal-Mart. Sally loved visiting; many have commented on her sweet smile and pleasant personality as she reached out to offer assistance to everyone. Sally was preceded in death by her father, Roger; mother, Betty; and stepfather David. She is survived by her sisters, Judith Conger, Susan Smith, and Sandra (Ashley) Grant. In addition are many nieces and nephews, including James (Cassandra) Conger of North Carolina and their family of Kayla, Andrew, Nicholas, Greyson and Asher. Her presence at weekly family dinners in Florida, where she enjoyed preparing the dishes, will be greatly missed by her niece Rebecca (Michael) Casselton and Stephanie, Matthew and Alexander. Also surviving are the many members of Susan and Sandra's families. Pixie, her dearly beloved cat, has lost a precious and devoted companion. Cremation has taken place. Present plans are for the family to return her to MI the summer of 2022 to have a celebration of her life and then a graveside service at Sunset Gardens in Fort Gratiot, MI. Information will be provided at a later date. Sally will be greatly missed at the church in Michigan where she worshiped. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may want to consider Ross Bible Church, 2865 Maywood Drive, Port Huron, Michigan 48060. The family wishes to thank all who played a role in Sally's life. "As I traveled through life, God walked by my side. In times of distress, He clasped my hand in His. At the end of life's journey, I needed only to reach to Him with both hands, and He drew me into His arms to abide with Him eternally."









