Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Lying in State
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church
Sally Eagen Obituary
Sally Eagen

Marysville - Celestine Elizabeth "Sally" Eagen, 93, of Marysville, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Sally, as she like to be called, was born August 8, 1925 in Port Huron to the late John and Mable Tyson. She was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School, class of 1944. She married Joseph E. Eagen on October 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1993, after 43 years of marriage.

Sally was an office worker for many years and served several companies- most notably London's Farm Dairy and Chrysler Corporation. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, doing puzzles and visiting casinos. She was a member of the Marysville Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and St. Christopher Church in Marysville.

She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Tyson; and four sisters, Theresa Moore, Mary Miller, Lucy Tokarski, and Beatrice Graham.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with a Scripture Service at 6:00 PM.

Sally will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Salvatore Palazzolo, KHS will officiate. Pallbearers will be Pat Eagen, Brian Mageski, Patrick Taylor, Brian Eagen, Dave Wronski, and Jim Eagen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice, Marysville Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, or St. Christopher Catholic Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.

The family gives a special thanks to Blue Water Hospice and Lakeshore Woods Assisted Living Facility (formerly Barss) for their outstanding care and dedication.
Published in The Times Herald on May 20, 2019
