Sandra A. Frazer
Port Huron and Melbourne Beach, FL - Sandra Ann Frazer, 82, of Port Huron and Melbourne Beach, Florida, died with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born August 10, 1937 in Hillsdale to the late Victor and Leora Richardson. She married James E. Frazer on August 15, 1980.
Sandy worked as a Nurse's Aide at Mercy Hospital for 17 years. She was a member of Community Chapel of Melbourne Beach and former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Sandy enjoyed listening to live music, especially the Penny Creek Bluegrass Band. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, James; children, Mike Bodeis, Martin (Kim) Bodeis, Steve (Ronda Bartley) Frazer, Matt (Laura) Frazer, and Jim (Tina) Frazer; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Bodeis; a son-in-law, Dan Priestley; sixteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Norma (Donald) Eveningred and Pat (Arnie) Rose; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Mark Bodeis; a daughter, Tami Priestley; a granddaughter, Jessica Humphrey; and a sister, Jean Castle.
Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. Reverend Kelly Pittman will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or the Community Chapel of Melbourne Beach.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019