Sandra Ann Fordt
Cottrellville - Sandra Ann Fordt, age 74 of Cottrellville passed away September 16, 2019. Loving wife of Dennis. Dear sister of Dennis Rivard, Cyndi (John) DuCasse, Teresa (Philip) Mueller and the late Michael Rivard. Sandra is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. She was godmother to many of them. Sandy was a surgical nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Clemens and Clinton Township where she retired after 38 years. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and especially enjoyed spring training in Florida. She enjoyed counted cross stitching and having handcrafted Christmas stockings for all family members. She also enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting throughout the years. Visitation 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore.
