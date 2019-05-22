|
Sandra Carolyn (Westberry) Tomlin
Marine City - Sandra Carolyn (Westberry) Tomlin, age 68, of Marine City, passed away unexpectedly May 20, 2019. God needed another angel.
Sandra retired from Medilodge, where she loved to care for her patients. She truly enjoyed helping people. She loved to garden and tend to her birds and squirrels. Her dog, Daisy, and her cats loved to sit with her. Sandra will be deeply missed by us all. She was our rock.
Sandra was married to Craig Tomlin for almost 50 years. She was an amazing mother of six children; Jennifer (Matt) Tranchida, Heather (Joshua) Vella, Bryan Tomlin, Cheryl Tomlin, Lorie Tomlin and Kimberly Tomlin, as well as 11 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Butch and parents, Navy Lt. Commander Willie and Pauline Westberry.
A Celebration of Sandra's life will begin Friday, May 24th with a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and continue Saturday, May 25th with a one hour visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 with a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the hospice of the donor's choice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2019