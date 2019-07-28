|
|
Sandra L. Willis
Port Sanilac - Sandra Lee Willis, age 58, of Port Sanilac, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born October 17, 1960 in Deckerville to Harvey and Sharon Albrecht, one of six children. Sandy married Steven D. Willis on June 28, 1980 in Port Sanilac, they just celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Sandy graduated from CPS, SC4, Walsh College, and University of Wisconsin School of Banking. She was a dedicated employee of Exchange State Bank for 39 years. Touching many lives, Sandy was an avid member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Port Sanilac, member of Huron Shores women's league, active in the community, and involved in many foundations, including the Sanilac County Humane Society, the Community Foundation, and many more. She also enjoyed camping with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sandy loved driving her "Hot Rod", ONLY on sunny days.
She is survived by her husband, Steven; son Brett (Julie) Willis, daughters, Courtney Willis, and Jessie (Eddie) Moyer; 4 grandchildren, Izabella Willis, Lily and Blake Moyer, and Amariyah Brown; mother, Sharon Albrecht; sisters, Debbie (Tony) Hammond, Donna Albrecht, Cheryl Albrecht, and Missy (Tim) Smith; brother, Charles (Rhonda) Albrecht; mother-in-law Gloria Willis; sister-in-laws, Julie (Steve) Molloy, and Lori (Brian) Moran; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Albrecht; father-in-law, Harry Willis, and her faithful dog, Snickers.
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Sanilac. Rev. Barry Sheldon will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will take place at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Carsonville from 2-9 PM on Monday, and at church from 10-11 AM Tuesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johns Lutheran Church, or the Sanilac County Humane Society.
www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 28, 2019