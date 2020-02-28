|
Sandra Lou Shannon
Goodells - Sandra Lou Shannon, age 82, of Goodells, passed away on February 26, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on January 30, 1938, in Goodells, to the late George and Lela Hill.
Sandra married David S. Shannon Sr. on November 9, 1957. David passed away on October 6, 2019.
She enjoyed sewing, quilt making, gardening and loved nature. Sandra especially loved her grandchildren. She was very fond of the Emerson Road bunch.
Sandra is survived by her son, David Shannon Jr., seven grandchildren, Keith (Stephanie) Shannon, Heather (Steve) Shannon, Kevin (Garth) Shannon, Angela (Brian) Watson, Megan (Justin) Hayden and Kyle (Melissa) Shannon, six great-grandchildren, sister, Georgina Marsh, sister, Dorothy Winchester and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eric Shannon, brother, Tom Hill and sister, Sharon Roberts.
Memorial services will be 11:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant Bible Church, 1530 Emerson Road, Goodells. Burial to take place in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 10:00am until the time of services at 11:00am at the church. With a church luncheon to follow.
Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to Mt. Pleasant Bible Church.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020