1/1
Sara J. Kramp
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara J. Kramp

Port Huron - Sara J. Kramp, 90, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born February 5, 1930 in Fort Gratiot Township to the late Joseph and Josephine Pollina. She married Robert Kramp on November 29, 1947 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron. He died June 7, 1989.

Mrs. Kramp retired from Bindicator in1987 after fourteen years of service. She was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Sara was a former member of the National Campers & Camp, Hikers Association and was an ardent traveler.

Sara was very proud of her heritage and her family's connection to the community. She was raised on a dairy farm in Fort Gratiot and her family was the original owners of Pollina Party Store located on Pollina Avenue, which bore the founder's name.

Her love, knowledge, and creation for Sicilian food was extraordinary. Sara (Granny) embraced every opportunity to cook for her family. Her talent was evident, as she and her daughter (Cecelia Kearns) made cannoli for the former Italian restaurant Tutto Bene.

Granny's world was her daughters and their families. She was an ever-present figure in their daily lives. Sara was the glue that kept the family connected. Her outgoing, fun loving, and strong will attracted others and was the justification for her lengthy and content life. To know her, was to love her.

She is survived by six grandchildren. Denise (Mark) Richard, Christine Grossman, Cheryl (Kevin) Stein, Robert (Annmarie) Kearns, Gail (Anthony) Rodgers and Karen (Jeremy) Preston; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen Devenney and Cecelia Kearns; a son-in-law, Dennis Kearns; four sisters, Catherina, Pauline, Angeline and Frances; and a brother, Joseph.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos officiated.

Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved