Sara J. Kramp
Port Huron - Sara J. Kramp, 90, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She was born February 5, 1930 in Fort Gratiot Township to the late Joseph and Josephine Pollina. She married Robert Kramp on November 29, 1947 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Huron. He died June 7, 1989.
Mrs. Kramp retired from Bindicator in1987 after fourteen years of service. She was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Sara was a former member of the National Campers & Camp, Hikers Association and was an ardent traveler.
Sara was very proud of her heritage and her family's connection to the community. She was raised on a dairy farm in Fort Gratiot and her family was the original owners of Pollina Party Store located on Pollina Avenue, which bore the founder's name.
Her love, knowledge, and creation for Sicilian food was extraordinary. Sara (Granny) embraced every opportunity to cook for her family. Her talent was evident, as she and her daughter (Cecelia Kearns) made cannoli for the former Italian restaurant Tutto Bene.
Granny's world was her daughters and their families. She was an ever-present figure in their daily lives. Sara was the glue that kept the family connected. Her outgoing, fun loving, and strong will attracted others and was the justification for her lengthy and content life. To know her, was to love her.
She is survived by six grandchildren. Denise (Mark) Richard, Christine Grossman, Cheryl (Kevin) Stein, Robert (Annmarie) Kearns, Gail (Anthony) Rodgers and Karen (Jeremy) Preston; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kathleen Devenney and Cecelia Kearns; a son-in-law, Dennis Kearns; four sisters, Catherina, Pauline, Angeline and Frances; and a brother, Joseph.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Bradley Forintos officiated.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
