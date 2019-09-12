|
Sarah E. Geeck
Fort Gratiot - Sarah Elizabeth Geeck, 37, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
She was born April 26, 1982 in Fort Gordon, Georgia to Dennis and Sheila Kautzman. She married Guy Allen Geeck on November 14, 2009.
Mrs. Geeck was a graduate of Port Huron Northern High School and Central Michigan University. She was a school teacher. Sarah loved hockey and spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; a son, Elijah Geeck; her parents, Dennis and Sheila Kautzman; two brothers, Sean (Patricia) Kautzman and Scott (Katie) Kautzman; three nieces, Riley, Darby and Tessa Kautzman; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Annette Flores; and her "Pops", Terry Helm.
A memorial visitation will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MoyaMoya Foundation. Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019