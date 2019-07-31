|
Scott Crase, Jr.
Grant Township - Scott Neal Crase, 39, of Grant Township, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born October 30, 1979, the son of Scott Crase and Mary Ann (Milton) Hyde. Scott worked as an assistant supervisor at Blue Water Developmental Housing, Marysville, for 20 years. He loved mobile homes, drawing, classic cars, caring for his home, his dog, "Lowla" and music. You could find him dancing or singing karaoke. Surviving are his parents, Mary Ann and George Hyde of Grant Twp. and Scott Sr. and Tracey Crase of Sarnia; sister, Shannon Crase of Grant Twp.; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends. Preceding him in death is a sister, Lisa Ann Rushing. The family honors the memory of Scott and invites you to visit and share memories Thursday, August 1st, 2019, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. Memorials are suggested to "Blue Water Developmental Housing, Marysville".
For information and Guest Book, kaatzfunerals.com
