Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Service

Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019

5:00 PM
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Port Huron, MI
Scott K. Andrews Obituary
Scott K. Andrews

Port Huron - Scott Kevin Andrews, 59, of Port Huron, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by love, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Melanoma cancer.

He was born August 30, 1959 in Port Huron to the late Gerald and Marianne (Hanton) Andrews.

Scott graduated from Port Huron High School and SC4 and was a long time member of Port Huron Lodge #58 F.&A.M and First United Methodist Church. He loved to hunt, camp, bowl, snowmobile, and kayak. He enjoyed trips to Mackinac Island, spending time with his family and friends, being a handyman and helping others.

Scott is survived by his life partner, Karen Lashbrook-Wolfe; children, Arica (David) Johnson, Andrea (Ulmil) De La Torre, Collin Wolfe, and Sydney Wolfe; brother, David (Cindy) Andrews; sister, Karen (Lawson) Andrews-Smith; niece, Nikky Ingles; nephew, Daniel (Andra) Ingles; two great nephews, Samuel and Cooper Ingles; several special cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by infant nephews, Jonathan and Nathaniel.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held at 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in First United Methodist Church, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend LuAnn Rourke will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron. Pallbearers will be Tom McCormick, Jeff Green, Mike Westphal, Dave Szelog, Phil Rapley, and Nick Deaner. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Catlin and Terry Sumpter.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or Port Huron Lodge #58 F.&A.M. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
