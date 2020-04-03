|
Scott Nicholas Parker
Worth Township - Scott N. Parker, 67, of Worth Township, passed away on March 30, 2020, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital from the Coronavirus.
He was born November 8, 1952 in Port Huron. He married Mary Jerlecki on November 6, 1971 in St. Edward's On the Lake in Lakeport.
Scott was retired from his business in carpet and commercial flooring. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, gardening and farming. He also loved his time at Fletcher Pond and Killion's campground.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Julie (Ed) Pauly and Jackie (Briceson) Collins; and four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Scotty, Ryan, and Natalie.
He will be extremely missed by his family, dogs and many friends.
A summer memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020