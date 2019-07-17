|
Sharon A. Steinhaus
Port Huron Township - Sharon Ann Steinhaus, 75, of Port Huron Township, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
She was born July 6, 1944 in Port Huron to the late Wilfred and Marion Steinhaus.
Sharon enjoyed sewing and listening to music.
She is survived by four sisters, Cheryl (Robert) McFarlane, Sandra Smith, Lynn (John) Toles, and Pamela (Calvin) Goit; two brothers, James (Cindy) Steinhaus and Gary (Nancy) Steinhaus; several nieces and nephews; and her loving caregivers at the Mayfield AFC Home. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kerry and Larry; and a sister Deborah.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Pastor Fred Wibert will officiate.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayfield AFC Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019