Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Steinhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon A. Steinhaus


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon A. Steinhaus Obituary
Sharon A. Steinhaus

Port Huron Township - Sharon Ann Steinhaus, 75, of Port Huron Township, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

She was born July 6, 1944 in Port Huron to the late Wilfred and Marion Steinhaus.

Sharon enjoyed sewing and listening to music.

She is survived by four sisters, Cheryl (Robert) McFarlane, Sandra Smith, Lynn (John) Toles, and Pamela (Calvin) Goit; two brothers, James (Cindy) Steinhaus and Gary (Nancy) Steinhaus; several nieces and nephews; and her loving caregivers at the Mayfield AFC Home. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kerry and Larry; and a sister Deborah.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Pastor Fred Wibert will officiate.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayfield AFC Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now