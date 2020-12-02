1/1
Sharon Ann Bruyea
Holland, OH - Sharon Ann Bruyea, age 73 of Holland, Ohio passed away on December 1, 2020. On November 27, 1976 Sharon married Fredric. Together they hosted eleven exchange students. Sharon was a retired secretary for the Michigan Air Guard. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, crocheting, ceramics and making greeting cards. Beloved wife of Fredric. Dear sister of Delores (Martin) Barnes, Lenore Bourlier, Leonard (Sharon) Bourlier, the late Patricia Roszczewski and the late Randall Bourlier. Visitation 3:30 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.




Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
