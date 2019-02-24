|
|
Sharon J. Lambert
St. Petersburg, FL - Sharon J. Lambert, 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida died unexpectedly Sunday, February 17th. She was born in Port Huron, the daughter of the late Dave and Merle Kitchin.
Sharon is survived by her two sons Christopher (Lisa) Lambert of St. Petersburg, FL., Joseph Lambert of Largo, FL.; grandson Alex and granddaughter Nicole; brother David (LouAnn) Kitchin of North Street, sister Merlene (Bruce) Lindke of Marysville; dear friend John Dowell, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held in Florida on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019