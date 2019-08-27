Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
Sharon L. Webster


1939 - 2019
Sharon L. Webster Obituary
Sharon L. Webster

Port Huron - Sharon Lynn Webster, 80, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 24, 2019.

She was born June 13, 1939 in Port Huron to the late Floyd and Aureen Hornby.

Sharon loved to read, watch the boats while having a chocolate milkshake, and spend time with family.

She is survived by six sons, John Radiger, Steve (Laura) Radiger, Jeff (Cindy) Radiger, Michael (Jenny) Webster, Chris Webster, and Andrew Webster; nine grandchildren, Cory, Robbie, Joey, Felica, Kayla, Brendan, Steven, Jessica, and Ashley; ten great grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, Chase, Tyler, Phoebe, Pennelope, Mason, David, Jayden, and Julia; and a cousin, Jaye (Sandy) Cosstick.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Radiger and John Webster; and an infant son, Paul.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Johnnie Johnson will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
