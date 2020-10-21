1/1
Sharon Lee Angerbrandt
Sharon Lee Angerbrandt

Port Huron - Mrs. Sharon Lee Angerbrandt, age 76, of Port Huron, passed away on October 17, 2020 after a short illness, with her family by her side.

She was born on November 13, 1943, in Port Huron to the late Raymond and Zillha Rapson.

Sharon was married to Douglas G. Angerbrandt for 41 years before he passed on December 17, 2014.

She owned and operated her own daycare, which she loved. Sharon also loved going camping with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her children, Tina (Gary) Corrigan, Scott Davis and Todd (Chrissy) Angerbrandt; grandchildren, Anthony Corrigan, Tyler (Olivia) Corrigan, Kaitlyn Corrigan, Jensen Davis, Sierra Davis, Kelsea (Brandon) Hamilton, Shelby (Hunter) Faucher, Megan Angerbrandt and Emma Angerbrandt; 8 great-grandchildren, siblings, Sandy Krafft, Richard (Kay) Rapson, Larry Coyne, Barry Coyne and Pam (Phil) Waters along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

There will be a service held for Sharon and Douglas at 1:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Allied Veterans Cemetery Columbarium, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
