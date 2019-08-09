|
|
Sharon Lee Cunningham
Fort Gratiot - Sharon Lee Cunningham, 73, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with her children by her side.
She was born September 12, 1945 in Battle Creek to Lawrence and Elvina Miller. She married Jerry W. Cunningham on September 14, 1985 in Charlotte, Michigan.
Sharon enjoyed gardening and loved her family very much, especially caring for her husband Jerry. She had a great sense of humor, loved Nascar, spending time at the lake, an avid shooter, and was always very positive. She was always very generous and had a constant willingness to help everyone. She always gave more and expected nothing in return.
She is survived by husband of 34 years Jerry, her children, William (Kathy) Farmer, Steven (Sarah) Farmer, Stacey (Riccardo) Capitanio, Christi Henderson, and John Cunningham; four grandchildren, Mikayla, Alina, Caden, and Olivia. Her siblings, Betty Islam, Roberta Wittmuss, Judy House, Karolyn Omo, and David Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Moody.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00p.m Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Marysville Funeral Home. Pastor Aaron Duve of Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church will officiate.
"We can make it" and she finally did make it. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society or the . To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 9, 2019