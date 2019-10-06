|
Sharon Lee Des Jardins-Bodley
Lexington - On Monday, September 23, 2019, Sharon Lee Des Jardins-Bodley, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 78.
Sharon was born in 1941, the oldest of seven children. She grew up in Croswell, Michigan, and attended Michigan State University. After moving to Wilmington, Delaware in 1976, she earned her Paralegal Degree. She worked for 28 years at the Community Legal Aid Society, and was once selected as Delaware Paralegal of the Year. She was known for the compassion and dedication she showed to her clients.
In 2000 she returned to Michigan to be nearer to her family. There, she met and married her husband, Richard Bodley in 2005.
Sharon's passion in life was gardening. Her garden in the Greenbush subdivision was featured on the Lexington Garden Tour in 2005. She loved trying new flowers and plants each season, and family members were liable to be drafted to help with mulching each spring. She spent the summer of 2019 adding a new bed to her backyard. In addition to her garden, Sharon was known for her incredible cooking and baking. She loved to welcome family and friends to her home with cookies, brownies, and her special "homemade" lemonade.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father, Lee; her mother, Frances; and her brother, Gary. She is survived by her husband, Dick; her son Tim and daughter-in-law Lisa; her daughter Meredith and son-in-law, Patrick; her grandchildren Aaron and Abby; her sisters Bonnie, Terry, Gail and Sheila; her brother, Larry; and her beloved Australian Shepherd, Gus.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019