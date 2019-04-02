|
Sharon Ruth (LaBuhn) Flemming
East China Twp. - Sharon Ruth (LaBuhn) Flemming, age 69, of East China Twp., passed away unexpectedly March 31, 2019 in Port Huron. Sharon was born in St. Clair on January 1, 1950, the first child born in St. Clair in the 1950's. She is the daughter of Ervin "Biff" and Ruth (Krieg) LaBuhn. She was elected the first female Marine City High School President, Class of 1968. Sharon received her Associate Degree from St. Clair Junior College and her Bachelor Degree in Nursing from U of D Mercy. She began her 40 year career as a registered nurse in various capacities in New York, California and Michigan, working in ER, dermatology and geriatrics. On June 19, 1993 Sharon married Woody Flemming.
Sharon loved traveling and was a world traveler. She recently accomplished her quest to visit all 50 states. She also made many trips to the Caribbean and Europe. She also had plans to visit Cuba this month, but her favorite place to visit was Las Vegas, where she visited multiple times. More than anything Sharon will be remembered for her spirit of inclusion, her love of adventure and travel, and mostly her generosity to all.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 25 years, Woody Flemming; children, Angela (Jon), Andrea and Woody II; grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Zach, Hannah, Jon, Nick (Becky), and Autumn; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Riley, Carter and Ellie; brother, Mike LaBuhn; sister, Carol (Scott) Werden; nieces and nephews, Jeannine LaBuhn, Jessie (Courtney) LaBuhn, Jenna (Jason) Duetsch, Lesley Werden, Kelley Werden and Jennifer and Becky (Chris); brother in law, Denny (Ellen); and many great nieces and nephews and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin "Biff" and Ruth LaBuhn; grandson, Chad (Alicia); brother, Jim (Marsha) LaBuhn and father and mother in law, Ward and Virginia Flemming.
Funeral services will be held Friday April 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. Visiting hours are Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Marine City Athletics. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019