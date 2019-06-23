|
Sharon Slota
Port Huron - Sharon Slota was born in Port Huron, MI, daughter of Viola and Orlando Lohr and grew up in Memphis, MI. She married Henry Slota in 1989, and together they owned Viking Cones in Marysville. They were members of the Marysville United Methodist Church.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Henry and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Joan (Dan) Madajski of CO, son, Allen Moore of TN, and son Donald (Glenda) Moore of OR, as well as stepsons, John, Jerry, and Scott Slota, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Sandra (Charles) Dost of TN, and half-sister Alicia Lethcoe of MI.
A celebration of life will be held for Sharon's family and friends on June 30, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 299 Huron Blvd., Marysville, MI, (East Hall) . No flowers please.
Published in The Times Herald on June 23, 2019