Sheila Fawcett-Oles
Sheila Fawcett-Oles

Byhalia, Mississippi - Sheila Fawcett-Oles, of Byhalia, Mississippi, passed quietly in her sleep on July 17, 2020 after a short tussle with pancreatic cancer.

Sheila was the youngest daughter of Ken and Marion Fawcett and sister to Dr. Kenneth Fawcett and Mary Fawcett Whybrew.

Sheila was a loving and dedicated mother to her two daughters, Amy Oles Radke and Lisa Oles Hart. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
