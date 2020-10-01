Sheila Fawcett-Oles
Byhalia, Mississippi - Sheila Fawcett-Oles, of Byhalia, Mississippi, passed quietly in her sleep on July 17, 2020 after a short tussle with pancreatic cancer.
Sheila was the youngest daughter of Ken and Marion Fawcett and sister to Dr. Kenneth Fawcett and Mary Fawcett Whybrew.
Sheila was a loving and dedicated mother to her two daughters, Amy Oles Radke and Lisa Oles Hart. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com