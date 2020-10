Sheila Fawcett-OlesByhalia, Mississippi - Sheila Fawcett-Oles, of Byhalia, Mississippi, passed quietly in her sleep on July 17, 2020 after a short tussle with pancreatic cancer.Sheila was the youngest daughter of Ken and Marion Fawcett and sister to Dr. Kenneth Fawcett and Mary Fawcett Whybrew.Sheila was a loving and dedicated mother to her two daughters, Amy Oles Radke and Lisa Oles Hart. She was loved by everyone who knew her.Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery.Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com