Shelia M. Essenmacher
Port Huron - Shelia M. Essenmacher, 78, of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
She was born May 18, 1941 to Martha Irene and Leonard Essenmacher.
Shelia was a loving aunt, sister, and friend. She loved to embroider, play bingo, and visit with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Krafft; two brothers, Patrick (Marge) Essenmacher and Richard (Barb) Essenmacher; two nieces, Joan Ferebee and Susan (Kirk) Langset; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Irene and Leonard Essenmacher; three brothers, Terry, Bill, and Daniel Essenmacher; and her sister, Mary Johnston.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at noon. Her nephew, Kirk Langset will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kids in Distress. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019