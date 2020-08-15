1/1
Sheridan L. Hoopengarner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheridan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheridan L. Hoopengarner

Port Huron - Sheridan Lynn Hoopengarner, 73, of Port Huron, died Friday, August 14, 2020.

He was born December 6, 1946 in Ferndale to the late Lee and Lola Hoopengarner. He married Shirley Scheffler on June 11, 1966 in Port Huron.

Mr. Hoopengarner retired from Meijers. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Sheridan enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards, bowling and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley; a son, Sheridan (Tina) Hoopengarner II of Kansas; and a daughter, Suzan Hoopengarner of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by two sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved