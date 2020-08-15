Sheridan L. Hoopengarner
Port Huron - Sheridan Lynn Hoopengarner, 73, of Port Huron, died Friday, August 14, 2020.
He was born December 6, 1946 in Ferndale to the late Lee and Lola Hoopengarner. He married Shirley Scheffler on June 11, 1966 in Port Huron.
Mr. Hoopengarner retired from Meijers. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Sheridan enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards, bowling and snowmobiling.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley; a son, Sheridan (Tina) Hoopengarner II of Kansas; and a daughter, Suzan Hoopengarner of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.