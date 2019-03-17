Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fern Hill Golf Club
17600 Clinton River Road
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bonnici
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Bonnici


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley A. Bonnici Obituary
Shirley A. Bonnici

Marysville - Shirley Ann Bonnici, 86, of Marysville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was born October 11, 1932 in Detroit to Walter and Alma Hebel. She married James J. Bonnici on February 19, 1955 in Hazel Park. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan who loved to read, cook and visit with family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, James J. Bonnici; two sons, James M. Bonnici of Northville and Jerry (Mary) Bonnici of Macomb; and five grandchildren, Laura, James, Michael, Michelle, and Thomas.

A memorial luncheon for family and friends will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fern Hill Golf Club (17600 Clinton River Road) Clinton Township.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now