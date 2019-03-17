|
|
Shirley A. Bonnici
Marysville - Shirley Ann Bonnici, 86, of Marysville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was born October 11, 1932 in Detroit to Walter and Alma Hebel. She married James J. Bonnici on February 19, 1955 in Hazel Park. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan who loved to read, cook and visit with family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, James J. Bonnici; two sons, James M. Bonnici of Northville and Jerry (Mary) Bonnici of Macomb; and five grandchildren, Laura, James, Michael, Michelle, and Thomas.
A memorial luncheon for family and friends will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Fern Hill Golf Club (17600 Clinton River Road) Clinton Township.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2019