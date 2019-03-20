|
|
Shirley A. Burgess
Marlette - Shirley A. Burgess age 78 of Marlette died March 13, 2019. She was born in Mount Clemens to Ralph and Alma Prevost. Shirley married Jack Burgess on May 1, 1976.
Shirley was a house wife and mother and grandmother. She had worked in Imlay City at the IGA. Her hobbies were cooking, growing beautiful flower beds and taking care of her Double Yellow Headed Amazon bird "Christie".
Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years Jack Burgess, her son Brian (Roxanne) Downey, stepchildren; Connie(Lynn) Ryan, Bill (Beverly) Burgess and Craig Burgess, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Ron, Jerry, Ralph Jr. and Randy Prevost.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Carman Funeral Home in Brown City with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019